Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.09

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.