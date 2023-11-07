Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 211.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Prime Medicine stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 344,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,746. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

