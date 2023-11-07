Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.12. 129,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

