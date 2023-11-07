Primo Water (PRMW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW):

11/4/2023 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

11/3/2023 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Primo Water had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/14/2023 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/8/2023 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 837,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

