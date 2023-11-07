Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 13,049 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. 388,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,901. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

