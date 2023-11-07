Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. 1,297,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

