Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.69. 524,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.13 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

