Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.92. 884,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,962. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.19.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.