Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $7.32 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,463,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 144,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 5,154,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.