Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

