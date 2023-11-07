Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 6,986 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.59. 1,690,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.