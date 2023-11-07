Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.3-$276.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.26 million.
A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
