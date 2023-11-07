Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Hits $84.62 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00012626 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $881,088.80 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

