ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 84,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 133,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

