Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,843 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.51% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $39,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,283. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.