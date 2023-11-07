Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 118,742 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,742 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 8.91% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $18.91.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.