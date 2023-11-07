Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

