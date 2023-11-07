Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,704,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 256,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,011,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

