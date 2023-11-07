Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 1,156,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,912. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

