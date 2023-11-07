Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,311. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

