Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $320.95 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $320.95 million and $47.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00008689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.72 or 0.05336446 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

