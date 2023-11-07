Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.53 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00017434 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $61.53 million and approximately $7,186.15 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.10140241 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,679.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

