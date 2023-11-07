Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.25

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.61 and $30.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.07 or 0.99952003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001810 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

