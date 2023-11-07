Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and $30.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,314.14 or 1.00017291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

