QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $82.48 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $82.48 million and $59,838.96 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

