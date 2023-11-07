Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.53 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004984 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

