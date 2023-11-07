Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 24.2%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) was up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 258,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 111,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$62.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

