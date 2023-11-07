Rally Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Rally has a total market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $649,025.80 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,144,731,151 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

