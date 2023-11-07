Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 1.1% Higher

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.95 ($0.96). 237,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 912,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.10 ($0.95).

Reach Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £247.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

About Reach

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.