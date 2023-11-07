Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capstone Copper (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE: CS) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2023 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

10/20/2023 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.82. 452,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,065. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.89.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

