Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 7th (ACN, ADP, AIRT, ALIT, AMNB, AMRX, ASGN, BBIO, BIRK, BSQR)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 7th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN). The firm issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). They issued an inline rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a sector perform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The firm issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI). They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). The firm issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). The firm issued an inline rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

