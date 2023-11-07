Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 7th (ACN, ADP, AIRT, ALIT, AMNB, AMRX, ASGN, BBIO, BIRK, BSQR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 7th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN). The firm issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). They issued an inline rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a sector perform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The firm issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI). They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). The firm issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). The firm issued an inline rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

