Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 558,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

