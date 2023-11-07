Reviewing Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alior Bank and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 UBS Group 1 4 3 0 2.25

UBS Group has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 24.32%. Given Alior Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alior Bank is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A UBS Group 68.69% 16.18% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alior Bank and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alior Bank and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $10.33 2.41

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBS Group beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

