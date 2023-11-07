Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.72% from the stock’s current price.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 1,337,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

