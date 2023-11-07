Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.74

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.74 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 289699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

