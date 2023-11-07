Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $50.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 2,191,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

