Rune Price Hits $3.41 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $66,848.88 and $207,826.80 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00009655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.49848802 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $309,429.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

