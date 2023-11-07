Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00008502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $62.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00146105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00376746 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

