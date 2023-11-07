San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 28.6% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 195,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 115,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.45.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
