Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,469. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

