Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 886,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

