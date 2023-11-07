Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 260,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

