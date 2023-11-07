Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

URI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.01. 119,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,275. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.37 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.