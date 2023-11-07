SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 24th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBFG

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.