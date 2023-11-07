Sega Sammy (SGAMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sega Sammy to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

Shares of Sega Sammy stock remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.