Sepio Capital LP Acquires 337,768 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 459.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,768 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $112,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

