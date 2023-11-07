Sepio Capital LP Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

