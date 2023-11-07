Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. 54,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.