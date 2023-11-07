Sepio Capital LP Purchases 161,145 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,145 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 250,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 896,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 951,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.