Sepio Capital LP Sells 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

